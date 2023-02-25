Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.