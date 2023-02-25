MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Up 0.4%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €186.40 ($198.30) and last traded at €184.35 ($196.12). 160,671 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €183.60 ($195.32).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €186.67 and a 200 day moving average of €177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

