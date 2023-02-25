Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.29 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $123.29 million and $0.33 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00426692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.29 or 0.28264466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00058699 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

