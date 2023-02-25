Metawar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.30 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Metawar has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $123.30 million and approximately $0.33 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00058699 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

