Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.29 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00012689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $49.29 million and $469,709.39 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,940,053 coins and its circulating supply is 16,941,827 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,934,036 with 16,939,720 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.90919511 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $521,012.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

