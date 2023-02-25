MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.57 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $32.92 or 0.00143583 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $146.44 million and $4.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022381 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00215513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,925.39 or 0.99985585 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.66778828 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $5,656,077.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.