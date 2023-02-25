MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Up 0.2%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.21. 9,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.73% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

