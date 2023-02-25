Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.53 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 1.8 %

MCW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.