Mizuho Cuts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at $161,076,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.