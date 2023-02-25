Mizuho Cuts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
