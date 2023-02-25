Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.6 %
MBRX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
