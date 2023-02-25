Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.6 %

MBRX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.