Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $289.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.24 and its 200-day moving average is $287.25. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.