Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.27 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $244.84 million and $19.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00076921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00055036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025874 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 582,580,171 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.