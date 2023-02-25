Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €185.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €202.00 ($214.89) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.5 %

WCH stock opened at €153.70 ($163.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a one year high of €187.10 ($199.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.54.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

