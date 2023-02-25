Morgan Stanley Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.94.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

