Morgan Stanley Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $74.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 40.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

