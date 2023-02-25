MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €239.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €239.00 ($254.26) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($209.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($254.26) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.9 %

ETR:MTX opened at €230.30 ($245.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €193.50. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($158.72) and a 52-week high of €234.00 ($248.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

