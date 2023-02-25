MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) versus Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Critical Contrast

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 40.86% 13.13% 2.12% MVB Financial 9.16% 5.93% 0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank OZK and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 7 1 0 2.13 MVB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank OZK presently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank OZK pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank OZK and MVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.38 billion 4.18 $564.14 million $4.54 10.14 MVB Financial $164.25 million 1.92 $15.05 million $1.16 21.49

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank OZK beats MVB Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.