MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Raised to $120.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MYRG. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

MYRG stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

