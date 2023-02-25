MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Raised to $120.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MYRG. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
MYR Group Stock Up 6.6 %
MYRG stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
