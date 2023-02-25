Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 629,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42.

Insider Activity at Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

