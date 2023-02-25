NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $89.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00009774 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00077900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00055861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,137,179 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 862,137,179 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.30537795 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $124,559,455.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.