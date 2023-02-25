Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.