Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
FVRR stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
