Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $11.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.