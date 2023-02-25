Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

About Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.