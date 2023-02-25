Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) versus Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Critical Analysis

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Rating) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.69 million ($1.08) -0.47

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -47.87% -41.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vectura Group and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 6 1 0 2.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,075.55%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Vectura Group.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

