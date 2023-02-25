NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. NetApp also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of NetApp by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

