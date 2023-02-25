New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.70% of New Jersey Resources worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 283,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,147. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

