Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Increased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NWL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

