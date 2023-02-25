NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,773,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,299 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 293,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NEE opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.34%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

