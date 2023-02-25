Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.89. 114,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,956. The company has a market cap of C$732.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

