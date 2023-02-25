Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Purchases 10,000 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,220.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $6.20 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 28.88, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

