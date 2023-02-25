Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 821,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.42.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
