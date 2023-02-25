Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) PT Raised to C$1.98 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.
Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NIF.UN stock opened at C$1.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$73.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.58.
About Noranda Income Fund
