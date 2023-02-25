Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) PT Raised to C$1.98 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIF.UN stock opened at C$1.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$73.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

About Noranda Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.