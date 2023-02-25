Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NWN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.58. 194,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

