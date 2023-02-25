Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.2 %

NWN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 194,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,877. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

