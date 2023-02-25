Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

