Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.53. 1,316,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,472. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

