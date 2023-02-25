NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Reaches $102.41 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $102.41 million and $3.18 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

