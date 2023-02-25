NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.17 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.28-5.69 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.
NVEE stock traded down $15.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.59. 637,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
