NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.