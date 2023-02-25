Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0662 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $378.94 million and approximately $24.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.47 or 0.06886968 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026361 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06626065 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $48,896,025.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

