OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,673 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.35% of OGE Energy worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 28.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 295.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. 1,996,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,777. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

