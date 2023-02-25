One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. 586,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,179. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

