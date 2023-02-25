One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,329. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.