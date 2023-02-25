One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.60. 1,299,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.



