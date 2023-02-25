One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 237,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 731,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 57,448 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,131. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

