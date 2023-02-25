One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
SANM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 365,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $69.28.
In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
