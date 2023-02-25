Ontology Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.55 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $215.80 million and $19.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.74 or 0.06867901 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026183 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

