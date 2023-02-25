Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Ontology has a total market cap of $221.70 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.04 or 0.06935683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00078846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

