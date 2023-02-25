OpenBlox 24-Hour Volume Tops $760,303.14 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $760,303.14 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00427232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.01 or 0.28300637 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

