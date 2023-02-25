Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 1,575,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

